Football: Italian Serie A Result

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Football: Italian Serie A result

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Friday:

Frosinione 3 (Soule 10-pen, Brescianini 25, Zortea 85) Salernitana 0

Saturday (times GMT)

Lecce v Monza (1300), Juventus v Milan (1600), Lazio v Verona (1845)

Sunday

Inter Milan v Torino (1030), Bologna v Udinese ((1300) Napoli v Roma, Atalanta v Empoli (1600), Fiorentina v Sassuolo (1845)

Monday

Genoa v Calgari (1845)

