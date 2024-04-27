Football: Italian Serie A Result
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Friday:
Frosinione 3 (Soule 10-pen, Brescianini 25, Zortea 85) Salernitana 0
Saturday (times GMT)
Lecce v Monza (1300), Juventus v Milan (1600), Lazio v Verona (1845)
Sunday
Inter Milan v Torino (1030), Bologna v Udinese ((1300) Napoli v Roma, Atalanta v Empoli (1600), Fiorentina v Sassuolo (1845)
Monday
Genoa v Calgari (1845)
