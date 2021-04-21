UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Cheerio, Cheerio, Cheerio': Newspapers Bid Good Riddance To Hated Super League

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:20 AM

'Cheerio, Cheerio, Cheerio': newspapers bid good riddance to hated Super League

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :British newspapers hailed a "defeat over greed" and a victory for fans on Wednesday after all six English clubs withdrew from the European Super League, leaving the controversial project in tatters.

The Super League promised annual games between the world's richest clubs, which were guaranteed a spot each year and stood to earn billions of Dollars.

But after a storm of condemnation from outraged fans and legal threats from football authorities, the breakaway league's "dirty dozen" were reduced to six as the English clubs pulled out.

In Britain the Super League garnered ironic praise from the press for having done the impossible: uniting fans, players, politicians, and even members of the royal family in condemnation.

The Sun, one of the country's biggest tabloids, led the storm of celebrations over the collapse of the "despised" plans, with a front-page splash bidding "Cheerio, Cheerio, Cheerio" to the Super League and hailing the "victory for fans".

Irreverent competitor the Daily Star called the league's organisers "a laughing stock" and praised fans for scuppering the project with their vehement opposition.

The Daily Mail lauded the "Defeat over Greed", commending supporters for pressuring their teams' withdrawal, while the Daily Mirror said the move gave "new hope for football".

Across the channel, French sports paper L'Equipe -- which Tuesday praised European football giants Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich for refusing to join the Super League -- said English fans had "sunk" the plans.

Despite English clubs having been at the heart of the project, the paper said, grassroots fans had united to bring down the "plotters" behind the super league.

"English football will emerge proud of this fight, which collectively helped them remember their history, their responsibility, and their place in the community," the paper said.

The Spanish sports daily Marca said the Super League was "over", crediting English fans for bringing the project to its knees.

The paper said the Super League had gone "Super Ridiculous" on its Wednesday front page, describing it as now "mortally wounded" -- despite a statement from the six remaining teams, three of which are Spanish, that they will press on.

In Italy, home to the other three remaining clubs, La Gazzetta dello Sport said it was really the "fist of politics" that had brought down the league -- uniting everyone from the international press to the European Commission and political leaders in condemnation.

The paper compared the project to a dam made of cardboard, and mocked the Super League for lasting as long as "a cat on a motorway".

Related Topics

Football Storm World Sports Condemnation Motorway Dam Italy Family All From PSG Bayern Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 148 more deaths due to COVID-19

13 minutes ago

FM to meet Iranian President today

25 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli Envoy to GCC S ..

10 hours ago

UAE an incubator for innovation and creativity, sa ..

11 hours ago

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.