ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :A week-long children art workshop titled 'Kaleidoscope' was in full swing at Theater walay aiming to encourage children's creativity.

Talking to APP, Director Theatre Walay Fizza Ali said it would develop their sense of colour and composition besides promoting stress-fighting activities.

She said it would commune with nature in a garden environment and to inspire environmentally conscious art and to socialize in a COVID-friendly atmosphere .

She said around 7 to 12 years children could participate in the workshop as pre-registration was must and they could register themselves at the given link.

She further briefed that all art materials would be provided by theater walay.

/395/778