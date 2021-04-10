UrduPoint.com
China, Pakistan Hold Consultations On UN Affairs

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Director-General of the Department of International Organizations and Conferences of the Foreign Ministry of China, Yang Tao, and Director-General (United Nations) of the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan, Usman Iqbal Jadoon have jointly chaired the 3rd Round of China-Pakistan Consultations on the United Nations Affairs by video conference.

The Embassy of China in Pakistan, the Embassy of Pakistan in China and the Permanent Missions of China and Pakistan to the United Nations in New York and Geneva also attended the meeting, according to press release issued by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Views were exchanged on a wide range of multilateral issues of mutual interest covering all major areas of the United Nations' work.

Both sides agreed to firmly safeguard multilateralism and support the central role of the United Nations in international affairs, strengthen their cooperation on the United Nations and other multilateral platforms and to support each other on each side's core and major interests, work toward the political and peaceful resolution of regional and international hotspot issues, and jointly safeguard peace and stability of the world, especially in Asia.

The two sides also agreed to continue to strengthen cooperation on counter-terrorism and peacekeeping in the UN framework, by addressing the issue of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and supporting the UN peacekeeping operations, so as to make greater contributions to the maintenance of international and regional peace and security.

The both sides agreed to consolidate strategic coordination in the field of human rights, jointly opposing 'double standards' and the politicization of human rights issues, and working for the promotion and protection of all human rights in a cooperative manner.

