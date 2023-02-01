UrduPoint.com

China's Shenzhen Sees Growth In Financial Added Value

Published February 01, 2023

China's Shenzhen sees growth in financial added value

SHENZHEN,FEB 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :China's major financial hub Shenzhen saw the added value of its financial industry reach nearly 513.8 billion Yuan (about 76 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2022, data showed.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 and other adverse factors, Shenzhen's financial sector has shown great resilience and its added value saw an average annual increase of 8.

3 percent in the past three years, according to data released by the local financial regulatory bureau of Shenzhen.

By 2022, the total assets of Shenzhen's banking sector had reached 12.2 trillion yuan, an annual increase of 8.5 percent.

