Coronavirus Has Worsened Global Hunger Crisis: UN

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

Coronavirus has worsened global hunger crisis: UN

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Nearly one in nine people in the world are going hungry, with the coronavirus pandemic exacerbating already worsening trends this year, according to a United Nations report published Monday.

Economic slowdowns and climate-related shocks are pushing more people into hunger, while nutritious foods remain too expensive for many, the report found.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

