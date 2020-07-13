Coronavirus Has Worsened Global Hunger Crisis: UN
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:30 PM
Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Nearly one in nine people in the world are going hungry, with the coronavirus pandemic exacerbating already worsening trends this year, according to a United Nations report published Monday.
Economic slowdowns and climate-related shocks are pushing more people into hunger, while nutritious foods remain too expensive for many, the report found.