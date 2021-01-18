BEIJING, Jan. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :A deep sea sci-tech lab has been established to boost the development of an innovative system of key technologies in related fields, according to the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

Located in the city of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, the sci-tech lab named "Taihu" has been built by the CSSC-affiliated China Ship Scientific Research Center, the CSSC said.

The research center aims to build the deep sea sci-tech lab into an advanced laboratory with global influence.

By 2025, the lab plans to gather around 4,000 talents to work on such tasks as deep-sea diving, deep-sea communication and navigation, and deep ocean survey.

The lab is also gearing up to construct an integrated key technological innovation system, which will include basic research, tech-innovation and industrial application.

China Ship Scientific Research Center is the country's largest ship and ocean engineering research institute, which focuses on the research of ship hydrodynamic performance, propulsion, high-performance ships, underwater engineering, and related sci-tech issues.