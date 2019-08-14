UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug-hit Hosts Thailand Fail To Lift Ban For Weightlifting Worlds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 01:40 PM

Drug-hit hosts Thailand fail to lift ban for weightlifting worlds

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Thai weightlifters will not be allowed to compete at the world championships despite the country hosting the event, the sport's global body confirmed Wednesday, dashing hopes of a late reprieve after a doping scandal.

Nine Thais including two reigning Olympic champions were suspended after positive drug tests since November, prompting Thailand to voluntarily ban itself from the September championships in Pattaya as well as next year's Olympics.

Last month the Thai Amateur Weightlifting Association (TAWA) changed tact, saying lifters who did not fail tests should be allowed to compete and have a shot at the Tokyo Games, while athletes and coaches were told to get ready.

But the International Weightlifting Federation has slammed the door shut after telling AFP that "no Thai athletes will be entitled to participate" in Pattaya.

"The IWF Executive Board will not be reviewing TAWA's decision at its meeting in September and therefore TAWA's self-suspension and the suspension of Thai athletes from competing in weightlifting events will remain in place." The Thai association was not immediately available for comment on the IWF statement, which deepens the crisis enveloping Thailand's most successful Olympic sport.

Thailand maintains its lifters were given a pain relief gel by a former coach that, unbeknown to them, contained traces of an anabolic steroid.

Intarat Yodbangtoey, the honorary president of the Thai weightlifting association, last month told AFP he wanted to lift the blanket ban because the source of the problem had been discovered.

"I hope that executive board members will allow us to join and participate," he said at the time.

With five Olympic gold medals since 2004, all won by women, weightlifting has been a rare sporting success story for the Southeast Asian nation.

But the story turned sour last year, when Thailand was caught in a global doping crackdown by weightlifting authorities that was prompted by a threat to expel the sport from the Olympic Games.

Nine countries, including powerhouse China, were suspended from competition after re-testing of samples from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics ensnared dozens of cheats.

The Thai athletes who tested positive were provisionally suspended and are awaiting a decision on their cases, which are being handled by the International Testing Agency.

Related Topics

World Thailand Scandal China Tokyo Georgian Lari September November Women Gold Olympics Event All From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price announced for Tuesday

11 minutes ago

Social start-ups receive masterclass in pitch trai ..

12 minutes ago

UAE Press: The workplace of tomorrow demands more ..

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 August 2019

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

20 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.