Ecuador registers 2,468 new COVID-19 cases

QUITO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) --:Ecuador reported 2,468 COVID-19 infections and two more deaths in the last 24 hours, for a cumulative total of 470,882 cases and 16,129 deaths, the Ministry of Public Health said on Wednesday.

In the daily report, the ministry also reported another 5,703 deaths considered to be related to COVID-19, but not verified.

According to the ministry, the province of Pichincha, where the capital Quito is located, had the most new infections in the last day, with 1,959 cases.

Quito, the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, is in the midst of an increasingly saturated health system due to the progressive rise in patients, with bed occupancy in local hospitals at 85 percent.

On Monday, health authorities confirmed the presence of the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus in Ecuador, announcing 10 positive cases in two coastal provinces and applying urgent actions to prevent the spread of the strain to the rest of the South American country.