Fai Urges World Powers To Settle Kashmir, Palestine Disputes; Not Ignore Peoples' Sufferings

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Fai urges world powers to settle Kashmir, Palestine disputes; not ignore peoples' sufferings

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Prominent Kashmiri leader Ghulam Nabi Fai, highlighting world power's duplicity towards Muslim conflicts, has posed the question: while rightly feeling Ukrainian people's pain, why those powers are turning a blind eye to the suffering of the people of Palestine and Kashmir.

Speaking at an event in Istanbul last week, Fai, Secretary General of World Kashmir Awareness Forum, a Washington-based advocacy group, said the world powers have proved to be selective in implementing the UN Security Council resolutions.

"Is not a fact that the United Nations intervened in Namibia, East Timor, Southern Sudan, implemented UN resolutions, held the elections and granted those countries total independence from the occupation of South Africa, Indonesia and Sudan, respectively," he asked.

How can the world body justify that the UN Security Council resolutions remain unimplemented in the case of Palestine and Kashmir? The Kashmiris' nightmare began in 1947 and it continues to this day, Fai said.

The community of nations, he said, must take steps towards bringing about conditions necessary for the settlement of Kashmir dispute.

The occasion was the General Assembly Meeting of the Union of Non-Governmental Organizations of the Islamic World (UNIW), held in Istanbul.

Later, Dr. Fai met students of various Turkish universities at the main auditorium of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Anadolu Imam Hatip Lisesi, Istanbul.

The meeting was also addressed, among others, by Shakeel Ahmed, Nazim-e-Aala of the Islami Jamiaat-e-Talaba, Pakistan, Hafiz Uzair Ali Khan, President of the Pak-Turk Students Group, and activists, including Sanaa Rafique, Nousheen, Abdullah Zubair and Anas Awan.

Responding to a question, Fai rejected the notion that Kashmir was an integral part of India, saying under all UN resolutions, agreed by both India and Pakistan and adopted by the UN Security Council, Kashmir does not belong to any member state.

"If Kashmir does not belong to any member state of the UN, then the claim that Kashmir was an integral part of India does not stand."

