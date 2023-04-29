Football: English Championship table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Burnley 44 27 14 3 82 34 95 -- champions Sheff Utd 43 26 7 10 67 36 85 -- promoted ------------------------------------- Luton 44 21 15 8 56 38 78 Middlesbrough 44 22 8 14 83 54 74 Millwall 45 19 11 15 54 46 68 Coventry 44 17 15 12 55 45 66 ------------------------------------- Sunderland 44 17 14 13 63 53 65 Blackburn 44 19 8 17 47 50 65 West Brom 44 17 12 15 55 49 63 Preston 44 17 12 15 44 52 63 Norwich 44 17 11 16 56 51 62 Swansea 44 17 11 16 64 61 62 Watford 44 15 14 15 52 51 59 Bristol City 44 14 14 16 52 54 56 Hull 44 14 14 16 50 60 56 Stoke 44 14 11 19 55 51 53 Birmingham 44 14 11 19 46 54 53 Cardiff 44 13 10 21 40 53 49 QPR 44 12 11 21 43 69 47 Rotherham 44 10 16 18 48 60 46 Huddersfield 43 11 11 21 42 61 44 ------------------------------------- Reading 44 13 10 21 45 65 43 Blackpool 45 10 11 24 47 72 41 -- relegated Wigan 44 10 13 21 37 64 40 Note: Reading deducted 6 points for breach of financial regulationsWigan deducted 3 points for breach of financial regulationsTop two promoted, third to sixth places in play-offs, bottom three relegated