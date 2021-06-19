UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Dead After Plane Carrying Parachutists Crashes In Siberia

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Four dead after plane carrying parachutists crashes in Siberia

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Four people were killed and four others seriously injured on Saturday after a plane carrying parachutists crashed in Siberia, Russian authorities said.

The L-410 plane carrying 19 people crashed around 10:00 am local time (0300 GMT) during a training flight at the Tanay airfield in the Siberian region of Kemerovo -- also known as Kuzbass -- authorities said.

The TASS news agency cited the local prosecutor's office as saying that the failure of one of the plane's engines caused the crash.

An image published by the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes in Russia, showed debris strewn across a field with an ambulance parked nearby.

"At the moment it is known that as a result of the accident four people died. Information about other victims is being specified," the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

The committee said it had opened a probe into violation of traffic safety rules and the operation of air transport.

Kemerovo regional governor Sergei Tsivilyov said on Instagram that of the 19 people on board, four had died, four were in serious condition and the other 11 were injured.

Anton Duzhik, spokesman for the Kuzbass Centre for Disaster Medicine, told AFP that the four people in serious condition had been evacuated by helicopter and were being treated.

He said the 11 others who were injured did not did not suffer anything "demanding" and were examined at the site of the crash.

TASS reported that the Tanay airfield hosts an amateur parachuting centre.

It added that the plane belonged to the Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Army, Aviation and Navy of Russia, which describes itself as a sports and defence organisation.

The director for the organisation's Kemerovo region branch, Viktor Shemokhanov, told TASS that the plane did not have any known issues.

"The plane was making its fourth flight of the day, and, of course, was in good condition," he said.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Army Governor Sports Russia Died Traffic Kemerovo SITE Instagram

Recent Stories

Special Olympics UAE, Arab Badminton Federation es ..

11 minutes ago

Cambodia reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistani jewelery, carpets, handicrafts displayed ..

6 minutes ago

First convention of Pakistan Professionals Forum C ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus infections rising in Senegal

6 minutes ago

KP government presents people friendly budget for ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.