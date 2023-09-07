Open Menu

Freddie Mercury's Piano Fetches $2.2M In Auction Of Singer's Belongings

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches $2.2M in auction of singer's belongings

ATHENS, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Freddie Mercury's Yamaha baby grand piano was sold for �1.74 million ($2.2 million), a British music news outlet reported on Thursday.

"The piano went up sale without a reserve price and was expected to fetch between �2 and �3m. It didn't quite hit that mark but still went for the tidy sum of �1.74m," Musicradar said.

The late frontman of British rock band Queen had purchased the Yamaha C2 baby grand piano in 1975 and it remained with him for the rest of his life, according to MusicRadar.

"It's believed that the C2 was the piano on which Freddie developed Bohemian Rhapsody, a song he was working on in 1975, and he continued to compose on it throughout his career," it said.

Furthermore, Mercury's handwritten draft lyrics for the Bohemian Rhapsody were also included in the auction and sold for �1.37 million.

Other lyric sheets sold included To love (�241,300), Killer Queen (�279,400) and We Are the Champions (�317,500), according to the outlet.

