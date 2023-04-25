UrduPoint.com

Ghanaian Capital Takes Over As UNESCO's 2023 World Book Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Ghanaian capital takes over as UNESCO's 2023 World Book Capital

ACCRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) --:The Ghanaian capital Accra formally took over as the 2023 World Book Capital of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) from the Mexican city of Guadalajara on Monday.

"Books and reading are essential to us all, as a source of information, questions, and emotions, to get us close with the world," Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay said at the launching ceremony for the 2023 World Book Capital along with Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Stressing the importance of reading to Ghana as well as to Africa, she added that the choice of Accra as the 2023 World Book Capital was a call for action to support reading among all people and remove the barriers to reading on the African continent.

Reading books with some school children at the ceremony, Akufo-Addo said: "The World Book Capital is more than a reading campaign. It is an opportunity for the government and international partners to leverage these diverse linkages to culture and education to deepen our collective actions to make progress on the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals."

