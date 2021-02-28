UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Goffin Ends Three-year Wait For Fifth Title After 'difficult Days'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 10:40 PM

Goffin ends three-year wait for fifth title after 'difficult days'

Montpellier, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Belgium's David Goffin captured his fifth ATP title but first in more than three years with victory over Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the Montpellier final in Sunday.

Goffin, the 30-year-old world number 15, saw off top seed and 13th-ranked Bautista Agut 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

"I gave it my all today. In a final you have to seize your opportunities and that's what I did," said Goffin who fired 13 aces past his 32-year-old opponent.

"I have been through difficult days and weeks so I'm glad I got back to this level."It was Goffin's first title since Tokyo in October 2017 and a welcome boost after suffering a first round exit to Alexei Popyrin at the Australian Open.

Related Topics

World Montpellier Tokyo David Spain October Sunday 2017 Australian Open All Top

Recent Stories

Final Annual Camel Races Festival &#039;Wathba 202 ..

31 minutes ago

New report offers global startups, investors insig ..

46 minutes ago

FAHR issues 2020 interactive annual report

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by ballistic ..

2 hours ago

Swiss Ambassador visits RAKEZ to explore investmen ..

2 hours ago

FAB shareholders approve cash dividends of AED8.08 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.