Green technology aids forest pest control on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

LHASA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) --:A new green pest prevention and control technology has been widely promoted on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and proved effective, according to the Science and Technology Department of Tibet.

The technology, jointly developed by Tibet, Qinghai, Henan, and seven national and local research institutes, has been applied to about 4.5 million hectares in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region and northwest China's Qinghai Province, officials of the department said.