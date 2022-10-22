UrduPoint.com

Guinea Junta Agrees Return To Civilian Rule In 2 Years: ECOWAS

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Guinea junta agrees return to civilian rule in 2 years: ECOWAS

Conakry, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Guinea's ruling junta has agreed to restore civilians rule in two years, after facing sanctions over its original plan for a three-year transfer of power, the West African bloc ECOWAS said Friday.

"In a dynamic compromise, experts from ECOWAS and Guinea have jointly developed a consolidated chronogram (timetable) for a transition spread over 24 months," ECOWAS said in a document published on social networks by the junta.

The document does not specify when this 24-month period begins.

The poor but mineral-rich West African state has been under military government since a September 2021 coup that ousted president Alpha Conde after more than 10 years in power.

Military leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya has since appointed himself president and had undertaken to restore civilian rule within three years.

West African leaders suspended Guinea from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and imposed sanctions last month on a number of individuals.

It had given the ruling junta one month to present a "reasonable and acceptable" timetable for the return of civilian rule, an ultimatum that was set to expire this weekend.

