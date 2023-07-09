Heavy rains expected in western Japan, Sea of Japan coast: weather agency

TOKYO, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) --:Japan's weather agency said on Saturday that an active rain front hovering over the country's main island of Honshu is bringing rain clouds to areas between western and northern Japan, especially on the Sea of Japan coast.

The rain front moved south on Saturday afternoon, triggering intermittent downpours in northern Kyushu and Chugoku region, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), with 37 mm of rain falling on Asakura City in Fukuoka Prefecture between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.

In the 24 hours through Sunday evening, up to 250 mm of rainfall is forecast for northern Kyushu, 200 mm for Yamaguchi Prefecture, 180 mm for Tokai and Hokuriku regions, and 150 mm for Chugoku and Kanto-Koshin regions and Niigata Prefecture, said the weather agency.