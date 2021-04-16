UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Given Additional Jail Term, Will Serve 14 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:20 PM

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai given additional jail term, will serve 14 months

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was handed an additional jail term on Friday for his involvement in huge democracy rallies, meaning he will serve a total of 14 months in prison.

Lai was initially sentenced on Friday to 12 months in jail for organising one rally, then to another eight months for his participation in a different anti-government protest. However, he will only serve 14 months as part of the jail terms will be served concurrently.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

