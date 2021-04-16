Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai given additional jail term, will serve 14 months

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was handed an additional jail term on Friday for his involvement in huge democracy rallies, meaning he will serve a total of 14 months in prison.

Lai was initially sentenced on Friday to 12 months in jail for organising one rally, then to another eight months for his participation in a different anti-government protest. However, he will only serve 14 months as part of the jail terms will be served concurrently.