Hong Kong reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :-- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported three new imported cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total tally to 11,987.

The new imported cases involved patients arriving in Hong Kong from Cambodia and the United States.

A total of 28 cases have been reported in the past 14 days, and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26, and more than 5.66 million doses have been administered so far. Some 3.22 million people, or about 47.4 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, and more than 2.43 million people have been fully vaccinated.