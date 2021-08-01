UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 3 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Hong Kong reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :-- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported three new imported cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total tally to 11,987.

The new imported cases involved patients arriving in Hong Kong from Cambodia and the United States.

A total of 28 cases have been reported in the past 14 days, and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26, and more than 5.66 million doses have been administered so far. Some 3.22 million people, or about 47.4 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, and more than 2.43 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Hong Kong United States Cambodia Sunday All From Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on MBRSC, MBR ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on MBRSC, MBRCH

27 minutes ago
 Al Suhub Rest Area receives over 50,000 visitors d ..

Al Suhub Rest Area receives over 50,000 visitors during Eid al-Adha

1 hour ago
 Mubadala Petroleum launches 2020 Sustainability Re ..

Mubadala Petroleum launches 2020 Sustainability Report

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 reco ..

UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism launches second edition of &#039;You ..

Ajman Tourism launches second edition of &#039;Your Joyful Summer Staycation&#03 ..

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khami ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped d ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.