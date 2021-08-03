'I did it for me': Biles takes Olympic bronze after mental health battle

Tokyo, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Simone Biles' nightmare Olympics concluded with the US gymnastics superstar returning in the beam final on Tuesday, declaring "I did it for me" after taking bronze behind Chinese teenager Guan Chenchen.

It was Biles' first taste of competition in Tokyo since dramatically standing down during the women's team final last week, struggling with the "twisties", a condition meaning gymnasts lose the ability to orientate themselves in mid-air.

"I was just happy to be able to perform regardless of the outcome.

"I wasn't expecting to walk away with the medal, I was just doing this for me," said Biles, who revealed her aunt died two days ago.

"I did this for me and me only. I just went out there and had fun." After also withdrawing from the first three apparatus finals in the uneven bars, vault and floor, she said she had only been cleared to compete in the beam on Monday night.

"We almost missed the deadline!" she disclosed, adding: "Just to have one more opportunity to compete at the Olympic Games meant the world.

"Training for five years and then coming here, and then kind of being triggered and not being able to do anything, it wasn't fun." The four-time gold medallist from the Rio Games received a huge cheer from her US teammates when she entered the arena.

With bib 392 on her back, she filed in with the other eight finalists, blowing a kiss to the cameras.

Another cheer rang out when the stadium announcer said: "And now, representing the United States...Simone Biles."