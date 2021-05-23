UrduPoint.com
IIOJK Suffers Heavy Loss To Orchards, Crops Due To Devastating Hailstorm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 06:20 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :May 23 (APP):Northern parts of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir lashed with devastating hailstorm leaving the standing crops and fruit trees perished, says a report reaching here Sunday from across the line of control.

Farmers including fruit growers in the occupied valley, have, expressed concern over the damage caused to Apple blossom, walnuts, Pears and other standing crops due to heavy hail storm yesterday in several areas of north Kashmir especially the upper belt of Rafiabad block Rohama since late Friday night.

In a statement issued in occupied Srinagar , a Representative of the affected farmers called for comprehensive compensation to the orchardists and farmers who suffered heavy losses due to heavy rains followed by a heavy hailstorm on Friday evening.

He alleged that whenever natural calamities cause damage to the fruit and other crops, the worse affected people had always been assured compensation and even surveys were being conducted.

"But no relief reaches to the affected people till Sunday.

The rep of affectees urged the IIOJK puppet State administrationto to immediately go for immediate assessment of damages to fruit and other crops and to disburse financial relief to the affected families without any delay as they have already suffered heavy loss in the past due to heavy hailstorm and especially during the times of COVID19 lockdown.

"The affectees rep. called for immediate waiving of the KCC loan and implementation of crop insurance scheme (CIS), which, he described the need of the hour at this crucial juncture which can be helpful to a great extent in compensating fruit growers and farmers especially in reviving the fruit industry which is in shambles," he added. APP /AHR.

