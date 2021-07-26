UrduPoint.com
In Near Future, Pakistan's Ports To Turn Into Central Asia's Vital Trade Routes: PM

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

In near future, Pakistan's ports to turn into Central Asia's vital trade routes: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed the confidence that the seaports of Pakistan in near future would transform into important trade routes up to Central Asia under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The prime minister, in a meeting with his Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, said Pakistan welcomed the strengthening of trade relations with the Central Asian States for economic prosperity of the entire region.

Imran Khan, who recently paid a visit to Uzbekistan along with a high-level delegation including the Commerce Adviser, said Pakistan had the potential to offer Central Asia a short land route to access the sea.

During the meeting, the Commerce Adviser briefed the prime minister on the progress of bilateral cooperation and trade agreements concluded during the Uzbekistan visit.

He also apprised the prime minister about the keen interest shown by the Uzbek and other Central Asian businessmen to invest in Pakistan.

He also briefed the prime minister on the strategy for upcoming visits to the rest of the Central Asian states, particularly Tajikistan, and its positive impact on investment and trade.

Dawood also gave a briefing on the meeting of board of Investment (BoI) held this week and the plan for prospective meetings of various Chambers of Commerce this month.

The prime minister commended the Ministry of Commerce and BoI for prioritizing to enhance trade relations with Central Asian states for the first time in the country's history.

