Indian Forces Using Rape As Tool In IoK: President

Sun 17th November 2019 | 08:00 PM

Indian forces using rape as tool in IoK: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said the Indian occupying forces in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) used rape as a tool which was highlighted by the Human Rights Watch (HRW) in one of its reports.

On his twitter account, the president tagged a clip of the Indian Tv programme in which an Indian retired army officer SP Sinha, and a leader of BJP, shamefully advocated rape of Kashmiri women.

"Disgraceful. Maj Gen(R) SP Sinha a leader of BJP advocates rape of Kashmiri women on tv. Imagine the fate of women in Indian Occupied Kashmir where such men wield power with total impunity," the president further said in his tweet.

During the programme, the other participants and female host could be seen shouting Sinha down with loud condemnation over his appalling remarks.

The HRW in its report titled, "The India's secret army in Kashmir, New patterns of abuse emerge in the conflict," had found the Indian occupying forces involvement in such heinous acts of gross human rights violations.

It said these incidents were never investigated by the judicial and medical authorities competent to determine culpability.

