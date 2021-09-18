UrduPoint.com

Iran Reports 12,847 New COVID-19 Cases, 5,408,860 In Total

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 07:40 PM

TEHRAN, Sept. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Iran's health ministry on Saturday reported 12,847 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,408,860.

The pandemic has so far claimed 116,791 lives in the country, after 355 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, according to the update by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education.

A total of 4,736,896 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 6,836 remain in intensive care units, it said.

By Saturday, 28,382,995 Iranians have received at least a dose of COVID-19 vaccines, while 13,620,868 have taken two doses.

Iran has been recently facing a surge of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

