UrduPoint.com

Italy Emerges As European Hotspot For West Nile Fever Outbreaks

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Italy emerges as European hotspot for West Nile fever outbreaks

ROME, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :-- Italy is emerging as a hotspot in Europe for the new outbreak of the West Nile virus, as the death toll on Friday has reached 11 in the country so far this year.

According to recent data from the European Center for Disease Control, as of Wednesday, 188 human cases of West Nile virus in the European Union were recorded from the start of the year, 144 of which came from Italy. All deaths caused by the virus this year are from Italy.

Italy's High Institute of Health reported Friday the number of infections from the virus has increased by more than 50 percent over the last week.

According to Italian official sources, most of the cases of the virus in Italy have been recorded since the start of June, with the majority of those recorded in the central and northern Italian regions of Emilia Romagna, Veneto, Piedmont, and Lombardy.

Veneto, which is home to more than half of the total cases in Italy and six of the country's 11 deaths, is the country's largest reported cluster of the virus. But the region of Lombardy reported the latest death from the virus on Friday, in the city of Brescia, east of Milan.

Related Topics

Europe European Union Milan Italy June All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

7 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

16 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

16 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

16 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.