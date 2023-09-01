Japan sees hottest summer on record

Tokyo, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Japan's summer this year was the country's hottest since records began in 1898, the weather agency said Friday.

"Average temperatures in Japan are the highest for summer since 1898," the agency said.

From June to August, the agency recorded "considerably higher" average summer temperatures in "northern, eastern, and western Japan".

"The average temperature anomaly in Japan, based on observations at 15 locations, was +1.76 degrees C, far exceeding that of 2010 (+1.08 degrees C), which was the highest since statistics began in 1898 and the highest for summer," it said in a statement.

"Warm air tended to cover northern Japan and warm air flowed in from the south, resulting in considerably higher average summer temperatures in northern, eastern, and western Japan," it added.

The agency said that in many locations such as Itoigawa city "not only maximum temperatures but also minimum temperatures" reached record highs".

The city in Japan's Niigata region recorded a low of 31.4 degrees celsius (88.5 farenheit) on August 10, giving it the highest daily minimum temperature in all of Japan.

Compared to years with particularly high average summer temperatures (2010, 2013, 2018, and 2022), the number of extremely hot days increased significantly from late July onward, reaching the highest total since 2010, it added.

This July was already officially Japan's warmest in 100 years, with at least 53 people dying of heatstroke and almost 50,000 needing emergency medical attention.