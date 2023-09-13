Open Menu

Published September 13, 2023

KSrelief GS meets with minister of Health of Honduras

Tegucigalpa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor (GS) of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah met with Health Minister of the Republic of Honduras Dr. Jose Manuel Matheu in the capital city of Honduras, Tegucigalpa.

The two officials discussed ways of cooperation in the humanitarian and relief fields, particularly the challenges the health sector faces in Honduras.

Matheu praised the Kingdom's humanitarian efforts, exerted through KSrelief, to help people around the world.

Their meeting was attended by non-resident Saudi Ambassador to Honduras Haytham bin Hasan Al-Malki.

