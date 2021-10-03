UrduPoint.com

Laos Records More COVID-19 Deaths Among Unvaccinated People

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 03:00 PM

VIENTIANE, Oct. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) --:The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of Laos on Sunday reported two new COVID-19 deaths, both of them had not been vaccinated before passing away.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under the Lao Ministry of Health, Sisavath Soutthaniraxay, told a press conference here that the country recorded 301 COVID-19 cases and two new deaths in the past 24 hours.

The new deaths involved a 48-year-old woman living in Champasak province and a 84-year-old man living in Vientiane province.

The Lao Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 296 new locally transmitted cases and five imported cases.

As of Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Laos reached 25,214 with 22 deaths.

