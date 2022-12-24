UrduPoint.com

Liton Holds Firm But Bangladesh In Tatters At Tea

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Liton holds firm but Bangladesh in tatters at tea

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Axar Patel downed three Bangladesh batters and all of India's bowlers were among the wickets on Saturday with the hosts staring at defeat as they went in for tea on the third day of the second Test in Dhaka.

Bangladesh were 195-7 with Liton Das (58) holding firm on one side, with the hosts leading by 108 runs.

India missed an opportunity to remove Liton on 20 and then 49 with Virat Kohli dropping both chances.

But there was little support on the other end after opener Zakir Hasan (51) fell soon after lunch.

The Bangladesh bowlers had given their side a glimmer of hope in Friday's final session, restricting India's lead to 87 runs.

The visitors looked like they would amass a mammoth total when Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer were running rampant.

The middle-order duo both crossed fifty at rapid pace, scoring 93 and 87 respectively, but Bangladesh knocked over the last six Indian wickets for 61 runs.

However, Bangladesh's hopes of making the match competitive were quickly dashed on day three.

After Zakir struck the second ball of the day for a boundary, India took control of the match with a flurry of wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin trapped Najmul Hossain leg-before for five in the second over of the day before Mohammed Siraj removed Bangladesh's first-innings top-scorer Mominul Haque for the same score.

Jaydev Unadkat then picked up a wicket in his first over of the day when skipper Shakib Al Hasan spooned a length delivery to Shubman Gill at cover for 13.

With the hosts struggling, Axar Patel added to their misery on the stroke of lunch, trapping the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim lbw for nine.

Axar picked up two more after lunch, getting Mehidy Hasan lbw for nought before drawing Nurul Hasan (31) out of his crease to set up an easy stumping for Pant.

India won the first Test of the two-match series by 188 runs in Chittagong.

Related Topics

India Bangladesh Dhaka Chittagong Same Lead Mominul Haque Mushfiqur Rahim Shakib Al Hasan Virat Kohli Nurul Hasan Shreyas Iyer Rishabh Pant All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

CTD arrests seven terrorists from different parts ..

CTD arrests seven terrorists from different parts of Punjab

8 minutes ago
 Islamabad Suicide blast: Police seek formation of ..

Islamabad Suicide blast: Police seek formation of of JIT

24 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of the Libyan P ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of the Libyan Presidential Council on Indepen ..

29 minutes ago
 UAE provides household generators to Ukraine in re ..

UAE provides household generators to Ukraine in response to difficult winter con ..

44 minutes ago
 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam to be obse ..

146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam to be observed tomorrow

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz underlines need for increasing IT expor ..

PM Shehbaz underlines need for increasing IT exports

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.