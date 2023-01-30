UrduPoint.com

Liverpool Season 'nowhere Near Good Enough': Robertson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Liverpool season 'nowhere near good enough': Robertson

Brighton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson said "this season has been nowhere near good enough" after the holders crashed out of the FA Cup at the hands of Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp's men lost their fourth-round tie 2-1 at the Amex Stadium despite taking a lead through Harvey Elliott.

Lewis Dunk levelled before the break and Kaoru Mitoma's brilliant control and finish in stoppage time earned the Seagulls a place in the fifth round.

Liverpool, who went close to winning a historic quadruple last season, are already out of the League Cup and are languishing in ninth place in the Premier League.

Robertson said the result was "bitterly disappointing".

"At a club like Liverpool, fans expect a lot and to lose with the last kick of the ball, it's disappointing," he told ITV. "We need to start winning games. It's easy to say but harder to fix.

"This season has been nowhere near good enough.

At the start of the year we wanted a fresh start but that hasn't happened. We've been worse. In the league we haven't been good enough and now we're out of both cups.

"You can't put your finger on one thing, it's more than that. You can tell we're not as confident in front of goal and in defence we are a wee bit open. We had two clean sheets coming into today but then go and concede two goals." The Scotland international said the team needed to get their confidence back, adding that they had let down the fans again.

Liverpool lost 3-0 to Brighton earlier this month in a Premier League match Klopp described as a "horror show".

The Liverpool boss was unhappy with his team's defending on Sunday.

"We came here after a game a few weeks ago when we weren't even close to ourselves," he told the BBC.

"Today we played a better game but we concede two goals from set-pieces and that is not allowed in any way."

Related Topics

Liverpool Brighton Lead Sunday From Premier League

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with participants of Dub ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with participants of Dubai Leadership Camp

2 hours ago
 Liverpool lose FA Cup title defense

Liverpool lose FA Cup title defense

3 hours ago
 SEWA installs 955 lighting poles to Al Bataeh cycl ..

SEWA installs 955 lighting poles to Al Bataeh cycling track

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council’s committee reviews ..

Sharjah Consultative Council’s committee reviews services of SEWA

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federa ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federation

7 hours ago
 MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 unde ..

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 under one platform

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.