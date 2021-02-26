UrduPoint.com
LVMH-Arnault Funds Buy Birkenstock Majority: German Group's CEO

Fri 26th February 2021

LVMH-Arnault funds buy Birkenstock majority: German group's CEO

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :A subsidiary of French luxury group LVMH and its billionaire owner Bernard Arnault have purchased a majority stake in Birkenstock, the German maker of the iconic and eponymous sandals said Friday.

"We will get excellent market access and contacts in Asia through the new co-owners, and can push on with our growth at an accelerated pace," Birkenstock chief executive Oliver Reichert told business weekly Handelsblatt.

