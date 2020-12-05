UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mine Collapse In Nicaragua Traps At Least 10

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 08:50 AM

Mine collapse in Nicaragua traps at least 10

Managua, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :A mudslide in an unlicensed gold mine in Nicaragua trapped at least 10 workers Friday, state-run media reported.

Crews began work to try to rescue the miners after the accident in the La Esperanza region of southern Nicaragua.

Vice President Rosario Murillo, who is also the government spokeswoman, did not say how many miners were in the shaft when it collapsed or if there were fatalities.

"We hope not to have bad news," she said, according to the government news site El 19 Digital.

The independent newspaper La Prensa quoted witnesses as saying at least 15 people are trapped in the mine.

In Nicaragua an estimated 3,000 people work in unlicensed mines.

Related Topics

Accident Rosario La Esperanza SITE Turkish Lira Gold Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE leads innovation in $546 bn global smart citie ..

8 hours ago

UN Ready to 'Scale Up' Ongoing Assistance to Armen ..

9 hours ago

Trudeau Refuses to Comment on Reports US, Huawei C ..

9 hours ago

UN Ready to 'Scale Up' Ongoing Assistance to Armen ..

9 hours ago

PDM launched to protect corruption of its leaders: ..

8 hours ago

104-year-old World War II veteran back home after ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.