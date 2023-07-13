Open Menu

Nearly 1,200 People Benefit From Food Assistance Provided By KSrelief In Gedaref, Sudan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 03:10 PM

SUDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 162 food baskets in Gedaref, the Republic of Sudan, benefiting 1,174 people, within the project to support food security for 2023.

The assistance comes within the framework of the humanitarian aid provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, in the Republic of Sudan to alleviate the suffering of the needy people there.

Related Topics

Gedaref Saudi Arabia Sudan

