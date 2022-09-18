UrduPoint.com

Nearly 50 Aftershocks Jolt Taiwan After 6.5-magnitude Earthquake, No Casualties Reported

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Nearly 50 aftershocks jolt Taiwan after 6.5-magnitude earthquake, no casualties reported

TAIPEI, Sept. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) APP):As of Sunday morning, 47 tremors have jolted Taiwan subsequent to a 6.5-magnitude earthquake that hit the eastern county of Taitung at 9:41 p.m. Saturday, including a 5.3-magnitude one at 10:35 p.m., said the island's meteorological agency.

The tremors led to some mishaps such as wall collapse, power failure, water pipes bursts, and celling collapse, among others.

The affected railway sections have resumed normal operation. No casualties or severe disasters have been reported so far.

The meteorological agency said the 6.5-magnitude quake is the strongest one occurring in the epicenter area over the past 49 years, which was at a shallow depth on land and was thus felt across the island.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the epicenter was monitored at 23.05 degrees north latitude and 121.21 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km.

Related Topics

Earthquake Water China Taitung Sunday P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

5 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

15 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

15 hours ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

15 hours ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.