'No problem' for EU to hit summer vaccination target

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The EU is on track to hit its target of fully vaccinating 70 percent of adults by the end of the summer, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"This is no problem...

this is a goal that we're confident with," she told a media conference after a videosummit of EU leaders focused on the bloc's vaccination roll-out against Covid-19.

She gave figures used in the summit showing that by the end of June, the EU should have received nearly 600 million doses of various vaccines -- enough for two jabs for all of the European Union's 255 million adults -- should promised delivery schedules be confirmed.