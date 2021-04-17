UrduPoint.com
Northampton Go Fourth In Premiership With London Irish Win

Sat 17th April 2021 | 10:00 AM

Northampton go fourth in Premiership with London Irish win

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Alex Mitchell and Ollie Sleightholme scored two tries apiece as Northampton moved up to fourth in the English Premiership table with a 44-26 win at home to London Irish on Friday.

Only the top four at the end of the regular season have the chance to contest the title in play-off matches and this victory saw the Saints move a point in front of Harlequins ahead of the bulk of this weekend's fixtures.

Northampton and London Irish shared 10 tries at Franklin's Gardens, the hosts outscoring the Exiles six to four in an open game.

Meanwhile Wales fly-half Dan Biggar kicked 14 points, made up of four conversions and two penalties, for Northampton.

"It was not a complete performance as we gave too much away and we can't afford to do that in certain games," said Northampton assistant coach Sam Vesty.

"However it's encouraging to see the boys playing heads-up rugby to see where the space was."

