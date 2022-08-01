UrduPoint.com

Olympic Swimming Champion Peaty Miss Podium At Commonwealth Games

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2022 | 04:10 PM

LONDON,Aug 1(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :England's Olympic champion Adam Peaty couldn't swim to a podium finish in the men's 100m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games as his teammate James Wilby won the race held in Birmingham on Sunday.

27-year-old Peaty fractured a bone in his foot while training in the gym in May and had to pull out of the FINA World Championships held in Budapest from June 18 to July 3.

He then had been focusing on recovering and building up his strength ahead of the Commonwealth Games, but Sunday's final proved that he was still far from his best form.

Wilby touched the wall first in 59.25 seconds, followed by Australian duo Zac Stubblety-Cook and Sam Williamson in 59.52 and 59.82 seconds respectively.

Peaty, who has won two golds from the events at the previous two editions of the Commonwealth Games, only managed a fourth finish in 59.86 seconds, nearly three seconds behind his world record of 56.88 seconds.

