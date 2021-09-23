UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 17,411 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Surges To 2,434,753

MANILA, Sept. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 17,411 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,434,753.

The DOH also reported that 177 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 37,405.

The Philippines has been reporting below 20,000 daily cases since Sept. 19.

On Sept. 11, the DOH reported its highest ever daily tally with 26,303 cases.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to help augment the medical staff of hospitals in Metro Manila that are "filled to the brim" with COVID-19 patients.

In a pre-recorded public address aired late Wednesday night, Duterte said he ordered the medical corps of the AFP and the PNP to be "on deck." Duterte noted that frontline health workers in some public and private hospitals are sickened by COVID-19 and unable to work.

"Our government workers are being impaired. Our healthcare workers are getting sick, our hospitals are being filled to the brim, and more of our people are getting sick and dying from COVID-19," Duterte said.

"Many of our public and private hospitals are already running at full capacity. Their health workers are quarantined, so they can not accept COVID-19 admissions anymore," he added.

