PM leaves for Islamabad after day long Saudi visit; Crown Prince sees him off

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday left here for Islamabad after completing his day long visit to Saudi Arabia, as part of regular exchanges between the two leadership.

As special gesture, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud accompanied the prime minister to Riyadh International Airport to see him off after holding bilateral meeting with him.

During the visit, the prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood.

Earlier, on his arrival in Saudi capital city, the Prime Minister was received by Governor of Riyadh Province Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Ambassador of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ijaz at Royal Terminal of Riyadh Airport.

On the first leg of his visit, the prime minister visited Madinah Al Munawwarah where he paid respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him) and offered prayer there.