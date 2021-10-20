UrduPoint.com

Putin Orders Week-long Paid Holiday To Curb Covid Infections In Russia

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Putin orders week-long paid holiday to curb Covid infections in Russia

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered a nationwide week-long paid holiday starting on October 30 to curb Covid infections amid record virus deaths and again urged Russians to vaccinate themselves.

At a televised meeting with officials, Putin said he supported a government proposal to "declare non-working days between October 30 and November 7 throughout the country" and asked Russians to "show responsibility" and get Covid jabs.

