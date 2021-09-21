Re-elected Trudeau underscores 'clear mandate to get through this pandemic'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ottawa, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :A re-elected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a victory speech Monday he'd focus on getting the nation through the pandemic.

"You (Canadians) are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get through this pandemic into brighter days ahead," he said, flanked by his wife Sophie Gregoire and their children on stage at a victory gala. "That's exactly what we are ready to do," he said.