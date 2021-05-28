UrduPoint.com
Search Continues For 7 Missing In Boat Accident In China's Yellow Sea

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 10:40 AM

Search continues for 7 missing in boat accident in China's Yellow Sea

SHENYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Chinese maritime rescuers are continuing the search for seven missing crew members of a fishing boat that capsized Tuesday in the waters off northeast China's Liaoning Province in the Yellow Sea, local maritime authorities said Friday.

The city government of Donggang and the Dandong Maritime Safety Administration have mobilized social forces and professional rescue teams aided with patrol boats and helicopters to carry out the search and rescue work.

They have located and made preparations for salvaging the sunken boat.

Strong winds and high waves have led to turbid water conditions in the coastal area, hampering underwater search and rescue operations.

The boat is licensed for shellfish production in Donggang. The owner of the boat called authorities at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, informing that the vessel carrying seven people went missing at 4:30 a.m., the provincial maritime safety administration said.

