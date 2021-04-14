UrduPoint.com
Somali President Signs Law Extending Mandate For Two Years: State Media

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 12:00 PM

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has signed a controversial law extending his mandate for another two years, despite warnings from the international community.

State broadcaster Radio Mogadishu said the president, better known by his nickname Farmajo, had "signed into law the special resolution guiding the elections of the country after it was unanimously passed by parliament."

