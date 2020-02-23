South Korea reports two more coronavirus deaths, 123 new cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :South Korea reported two more deaths from coronavirus and another 123 cases Sunday, with nearly two thirds of the new patients connected to a religious sect.

The national toll of 556 cases is now the second-highest outside China, apart from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

The two deaths take the countrywide toll to four.

One of the victims was a patient being treated for mental health issues at a hospital in Cheongdo, a southern city linked to the religious sect where around 100 new cases were reported.

Among the latest infections, 75 involved the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

More than 300 cases have been linked to the church, starting with a 61-year-old woman who developed a fever on February 10 and attended at least four church services in Daegu before being diagnosed.

Some 9,300 Shincheonji members in Daegu have either been quarantined or have been asked to stay at home, said KCDC director Jung Eun-kyeong, with more than 1,240 saying they had symptoms.

Daegu -- South Korea's fourth-biggest city, with a population of 2.5 million -- reported more than 90 new cases on Sunday, bringing the city's total to 247, mayor Kwon Young-jin said.

"The crisis level of Daegu and the North Gyeongsang province is grave," said Kwon, who advised locals to stay indoors.

The mayor asked all Shincheonji members with symptoms to come forward and be tested. Authorities have yet to reach around 670 members of the church.

Shincheonji is often accused of being a cult, and claims its founder has donned the mantle of Jesus Christ and will take 144,000 people with him to heaven on judgement day.

But with more church members than available places in heaven, they are said to have to compete for slots and pursue converts.

"Hiding is not the answer. If you hide, it could hurt your health, your family's health, and will not help in the early cessation of the situation," Kwon said.