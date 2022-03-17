UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells Results - Collated

Indian Wells, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :results on Wednesday in the Indian Wells WTA and ATP Masters hardcourt tennis tournament (x-denotes seeded player, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): Men 4th rd Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x19) bt Gael Monfils (FRA x26) 7-5, 6-1 Cameron Norrie (GBR x12) bt Jenson Brooksby (USA) 6-2, 6-4 Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) bt Reilly Opelka (USA x17) 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5) Nick Kyrgios (AUS) bt Jannik Sinner (ITA x10) walkover Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA x6) 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4 Taylor Fritz (USA x20) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS x29) 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) Andrey Rublev (x7) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x11) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x33) bt John Isner (USA x23) 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) Women Quarter-finalsSimona Halep (ROM x24) bt Petra Martic (CRO) 6-1, 6-1Iga Swiatek (POL x3) bt Madison Keys (USA x25) 6-1, 6-0

