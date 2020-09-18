UrduPoint.com
Trump Will Not Attend UN General Assembly In Person

Fri 18th September 2020

Trump will not attend UN General Assembly in person

Washington, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump will not attend next week's UN General Assembly gathering in person, his chief of staff told journalists aboard Air Force One Thursday, according to a pool report.

The decision marks an about-face for Trump, who last month said he wanted to deliver his speech in the General Assembly hall in New York, even if other world leaders are staying away due to the coronavirus pandemic.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows ended the debate once and for all, telling reporters en route to Wisconsin, where Trump was to hold a campaign rally, that the president would not physically attend the General Assembly's 75th session, which will take place mainly by videoconference due to the health crisis.

The main part of this year's UNGA, when world leaders take turns to give speeches, runs through the week starting September 21 and ends on September 29.

In opening remarks Tuesday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized this year's focus on the global response to the coronavirus pandemic plus "peace and security, disarmament, human rights, gender equality and sustainable development."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

