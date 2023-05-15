Twelveth edition of GPCA plastics conference 2023 kicks off in Al-Khobar

Dammam, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The twelveth edition of GPCA Plastics Conference 2023, organized by the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA), has started in Al-Khobar Governorate.

The two-day conference, held under the theme "Investing in New Values for Sustainable Transformation", tackles the major challenges facing plastics value chains in the region and beyond.

Ali Al-Ghamdi, CEO of the National Center for Environmental Compliance, affirmed the need to initiate a new niche to develop sustainable solutions for the plastic industry that can cope with international criteria of considering human health and environmental safety being affected by plastic pollution.

Speakers at the conference emphasized efforts to boost investments in high-level recycling infrastructure, as well as increase supply chain capacities and focus on customer-based sustainability initiatives.

GPCA concluded that the GCC countries have large potential in developing both the mechanical and chemical plastics recycling industry, forecasted to contribute to increasing the total GDP by $650 million per metric ton.

Also, the conference stated that cooperation in recycling processes can provide solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.