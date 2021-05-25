UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ultra-conservatives Dominate Iran Presidential Hopefuls

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Ultra-conservatives dominate Iran presidential hopefuls

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Iran on Tuesday approved seven hopefuls to run in next month's presidential poll, a list dominated by ultraconservatives as key establishment figure Ali Larijani was disqualified in a shock move.

That could clear the way for a strong run by ultraconservative judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi in the June 18 poll, which comes as Tehran seeks to salvage its nuclear deal with world powers.

Raisi won 38 percent of the vote in 2017 elections but was defeated by moderate now-President Hassan Rouhani, who is constitutionally barred from running for a third term.

The conservative-dominated Guardian Council, which vets election candidates, also barred firebrand former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

The list, announced by the interior ministry, had been leaked before the official announcement and sparked criticism from reformists and even conservatives.

"I have never seen the Guardian Council criticised and blasted so much from the far right to the far left," said reformist journalist Mostafa Faghihi on Twitter.

The press had widely predicted a showdown between Raisi and former parliament speaker Larijani, a moderate conservative and currently an advisor to the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Reformists had pinned their hopes on Eshaq Jahangiri, first-vice president to incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, but he was also barred.

Kian Abdollahi, editor-in-chief of ultraconservative Tasnim news agency, said the council's disqualification of several key candidates was not "justifiable to the public" and that "a major part" of conservatives opposed it.

Ultraconservative Fars news agency had reported the disqualification of the three heavyweights on Monday night.

It described the move as a "no to those who created the status quo", implying that the barred hopefuls were responsible for Iran's deep economic and social woes.

Related Topics

Election World Interior Ministry Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Iran Parliament Vote Twitter Nuclear Tehran June 2017 From

Recent Stories

Kareena Kapoor shares picture of her favorite cuis ..

14 minutes ago

Cabinet approves special CPEC Business visa to fac ..

25 minutes ago

Corps Commanders take serous notice of recent cros ..

32 minutes ago

128,858 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

41 minutes ago

Naseem Shah regrets over grief of being dropped ou ..

42 minutes ago

Public Prosecution explains punishment for public ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.