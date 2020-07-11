UrduPoint.com
WHO Urges Aggressive Virus Measures As Flare-ups Spark New Closures

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 08:30 AM

WHO urges aggressive virus measures as flare-ups spark new closures

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization has urged countries grappling with coronavirus to step up control measures, saying it is still possible to rein it in, as some nations clamp fresh restrictions on citizens.

With case numbers worldwide more than doubling in the past six weeks, Uzbekistan on Friday returned to lockdown and Hong Kong said schools would close from Monday after the city recorded "exponential growth" in locally transmitted infections.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on countries to adopt an aggressive approach, highlighting Italy, Spain, South Korea and India's biggest slum to show it was possible to stop the spread, no matter how bad the outbreak.

The health agency's comments came as US President Donald Trump was forced to cancel an election rally in New Hampshire, citing an approaching storm.

Trump has pushed to hold large gatherings against health advice as epidemiologists warn of the dangers posed by the virus moving through the air in crowded and confined spaces.

